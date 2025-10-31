1 NBA team is already considering firing their head coach

NBA hot seat rumors are already getting started in big October.

The New Orleans Pelicans are holding serious internal discussions about firing head coach Willie Green, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Thursday. With the team off to an 0-4 start to the season, Pelicans players reportedly appear disinterested in and frustrated with how Green’s lineups are being handled.

Siegel further notes that Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego would likely be named the team’s interim head coach if Green is indeed fired in the coming weeks. You can read Siegel’s full report on the situation here.

The 44-year-old Green, a former NBA champion assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, has been the head coach in New Orleans since 2021. He has led the team to two playoff berths as well as a 49-win season in 2023-24. However, Green’s record for the Pelicans now sits at just 148-184 (.446) overall after a brutal 21-61 finish last year.

Interestingly enough, two head coaches in NBA history have been fired earlier in a season already. Dolph Schayes was fired by the Buffalo Braves just one game into the 1971-72 season, and Earl Watson was fired by the Phoenix Suns a mere three games into the 2017-18 season.

For Green and the Pelicans, it might be time for some new blood as New Orleans currently owns the worst point differential in the league this season at a comical -76 through their four games played. If Green does indeed get axed, he might not have difficulty landing a new job at some point as he was already linked to another Western Conference head coach opening earlier this year.