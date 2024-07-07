Paul George paying tribute to late NBA legend with his new 76ers jersey number

Paul George is trying to bring the Mamba Mentality to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers revealed over the weekend that George will be wearing the No. 8 jersey for them next season.

On the latest episode of his show “Podcast P,” George shared the context behind his choice of No. 8. He said that it was his way of paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant (who wore No. 8 for the first part of his NBA career).

“I’m in Philly,” explained George. “My idol, the Bean. Kobe Bryant. My way of idolizing Kob. Something that meant something outside of 24 and 13 [George’s previous jersey numbers]. So it’s only right. It’s different.”

Paul George will wear the No. 8 in honor of his idol Kobe Bryant (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/2Jrts5SwBV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2024

Bryant was a native of Philadelphia and attended Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa. (a suburb of Philly). He wore the No. 8 for the Los Angeles Lakers from the beginning of his NBA career in 1996 until 2006 (at which point Bryant switched to the No. 24 for the final 10 years of his career).

As for George, he used to work out with Bryant prior to Bryant’s 2020 death and once even named his pet dog after Bryant. With the No. 13 retired by the 76ers in honor of Wilt Chamberlain and the No. 24 also retired by the 76ers in honor of Bobby Jones, George is going with the No. 8 to honor Bryant in Bryant’s hometown of Philly.