Pistons linked to another guard after Austin Reaves’ $185 million deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided not to take any chances with Austin Reaves ahead of free agency. On Wednesday, Reaves and LA agreed to a four-year, $185 million deal. The Detroit Pistons were reportedly “maneuvering to make a real run” at signing Reaves, but the Lakers beat them to the punch.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, despite the Pistons’ pursuit of Reaves, Detroit is now shifting its focus elsewhere and attempting to land Tyler Herro .

Herro, the former Miami Heat sharpshooter, was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Heat.

With Reaves now sure to stay in LA, as was long believed to be his clear preference, league sources say Detroit continues to express trade interest in Milwaukee's soon-to-be acquired Tyler Herro.



The Bucks are expected to listen to offers but could also elect to keep Herro. https://t.co/KQ5oMhIe9M — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 24, 2026

The Pistons were linked to Herro before, although it was in the form of a potential three-team deal involving Antetokounmpo.

On Tuesday, however, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said that the plan “right now” is for the Bucks to keep Herro, although things can certainly change if Milwaukee is presented with a strong offer from another team such as Detroit.

Herro was born in Milwaukee, so the chance to play for his hometown team might be enticing. Still, the Pistons are set to make an attempt to change the Bucks’ minds and try to bring Herro to Detroit, especially with Reaves off the board.