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Austin Reaves set to make NBA history with new Lakers contract

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Austin Reaves in a jersey
Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reaves does not appear to be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

With Reaves set to be a free agent, the Lakers have been prioritizing a new deal. On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers and Reaves intend to sign a four-year deal worth $185 million.

Moreover, Reaves’ new deal will be the largest ever for an undrafted player in the history of the NBA.

Reaves reportedly was hoping to cash in on a max deal, and teams such as the Brooklyn Nets were named as one potential bidder for the Lakers star ahead of free agency.

The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks were two other teams that had been linked to Reaves, but it seems that the Lakers are not taking any chances and are bringing back Reaves.

Reaves played at Oklahoma in college and went undrafted, but he has blossomed into a star with the Lakers. He has started 216 games in five seasons in LA, and he has emerged as a solid running mate alongside Luka Doncic.

With the Reaves question now out of the way, the focus turns to whether or not LeBron James plays one more season in LA or not.

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