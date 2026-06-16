Eastern Conference team mentioned as a potential Tyler Herro trade suitor

With the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat picking up steam on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, a third team might need to be involved in order to make things work.

And, with Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro rumored as one of the trade pieces, NBA insider Jake Fischer named the Detroit Pistons as a team that has continued to show interest in acquiring Herro.

That would mean a three-team deal could make sense with the Heat, Bucks and Pistons all working together in what would be a major shakeup in the Eastern Conference.

“If the Milwaukee Bucks do want to turn that [Giannis to Miami Heat trade] framework into a potential 3-team deal, the Detroit Pistons are a team that has shown interest in Tyler Herro in the past and does maintain interest in Tyler Herro.” – @JakeLFischer via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/cvBrWARuWE — Dru (@dru_star) June 16, 2026

While Fischer points out that the Pistons had interest in Tyler Herro before, things might be a bit more complicated at this moment.

Detroit has a big decision to make regarding young big man Jalen Duren , and the expectation is that he will command a new contract somewhere in the range of $200-$220 million.

The Pistons also have youngster Ausar Thompson due for a rookie extension soon, and Herro is on the final year of a four-year, $120 million extension.

Still, there is a scenario where the Bucks, Heat and Pistons work together and get some framework done for a massive Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster.