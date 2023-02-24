Quin Snyder was in consideration for major college job?

Quin Snyder appears to be close to becoming the next head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. That news apparently will come as a disappointment to one college basketball program.

The Texas Longhorns need a new head coach after firing Chris Beard for cause in early January. ESPN’s Pete Thamel says that Snyder had been mentioned as a candidate to replace Beard.

Snyder had been mentioned as a candidate at Texas because of his ties to Austin. https://t.co/v6szOpPvZI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 24, 2023

Snyder had coached the Austin Toros of the NBA developmental league from 2007-2010, which could explain why the program thought he might be a candidate. Snyder also coached Missouri from 1999-2006, so he does have college experience. However, Snyder had a successful run with the Utah Jazz from 2014-2022, so the likelihood of him returning to college rather than remaining in the NBA seemed unlikely.

The 56-year-old coached in the All-Star Game in 2021 and he was the D League Coach of the Year in 2009.

Texas is 22-6 this season and has gone 15-5 under interim coach Rodney Terry.