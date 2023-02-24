 Skip to main content
Quin Snyder was in consideration for major college job?

February 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Quin Snyder looking on

Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Quin Snyder appears to be close to becoming the next head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. That news apparently will come as a disappointment to one college basketball program.

The Texas Longhorns need a new head coach after firing Chris Beard for cause in early January. ESPN’s Pete Thamel says that Snyder had been mentioned as a candidate to replace Beard.

Snyder had coached the Austin Toros of the NBA developmental league from 2007-2010, which could explain why the program thought he might be a candidate. Snyder also coached Missouri from 1999-2006, so he does have college experience. However, Snyder had a successful run with the Utah Jazz from 2014-2022, so the likelihood of him returning to college rather than remaining in the NBA seemed unlikely.

The 56-year-old coached in the All-Star Game in 2021 and he was the D League Coach of the Year in 2009.

Texas is 22-6 this season and has gone 15-5 under interim coach Rodney Terry.

