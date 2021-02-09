Report: Raptors interested in Andre Drummond trade

The Toronto Raptors drafted Terrence Ross quite literally one pick ahead of Andre Drummond in 2012. Nearly a decade later, they may finally be setting things right.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Monday that the Raptors are among the teams interested in trading for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man. Drummond, 27, is having one of the best statistical seasons of his career, averaging a career-high 18.6 points and a near NBA-best 14.2 rebounds per game. He will be a free agent after the season.

The Raptors have struggled to replace Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, both of whom left in the offseason. New center Aron Baynes has been inconsistent and matchup-dependent while fourth-year big Chris Boucher in an upside play off the bench but may not be ready for full starter’s minutes yet. Pascal Siakam has also been getting more run this season as a small ball 5 in certain lineup configurations.

At 10-13, Toronto may still decide to be sellers instead of buyers at the trade deadline. But Drummond would be an excellent acquisition to bolster a frontcourt unit that is perhaps their weakest point.