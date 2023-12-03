Report sheds light on Josh Giddey’s alleged encounter with minor

A recent report has provided additional information on the ongoing scandal involving Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

Giddey has been in the headlines of late for an alleged improper relationship with a minor. A picture of the 21-year-old shirtless while standing next to the teenage girl has circulated on social media.

Giddey is “claimed to have believed” the teen girl was 19 when they met at an Oklahoma City nightclub in 2021, according to the New York Post’s Marjorie Hernandez. The OKC nightclub is said to have a policy of only admitting people above 18.

Giddey reportedly broke things off the next day once he found out that the girl was underage. The report also claims to have found evidence that the girl is currently still in high school and would surely be under 18 when the pair linked up in 2021.

The teenager, who remains unidentified, is alleged to be a student in a Newport Beach high school.

The Post also uncovered that Giddey was pulled over at Newport Beach twice in the span of five days in July 2022. The police encounters were for failure to display two license plates on his vehicle and “failure to posses a transponder on vehicle or pay by plate payment.”

The Newport Beach police department has been investigating the issue since shortly after the photos of Giddey and the girl went public. They have also released a statement on the matter.

Giddey has continued to play for the Thunder since the allegations have come to light. While the scandal has yet to hinder Giddey from playing, it has negatively affected him in other ways.