Report: Major development on Trae Young’s future with the Wizards emerges

Trae Young ’s time with the Washington Wizards could end up being just a short one.

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Young is expected to turn down his massive player option for the 2026-27 season with the Wizards, opening a path for him to become a free agent as soon as Monday.

Young’s option next season is worth $48.97 million, but he can still re-sign with the Wizards, who remain the favorites to retain the former Oklahoma Sooners star point guard. However, becoming a free agent presents a bigger challenge for Washington to keep him.

The 27-year-old Young used to be the face of the Atlanta Hawks , who parted ways with him in January, trading the four-time NBA All-Star to the Wizards for Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum .

He appeared in only five games for the Wizards last season, averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting 59.5% from the floor.

Washington’s stance on Young’s future may also be influenced by the direction the Wizards take with their No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Many believe the Wizards will use that pick to select Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson, a talented guard with huge upside, but he would find himself in a crowded backcourt in Washington if the team ends up keeping Young.