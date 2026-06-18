Report: Major development on Trae Young’s future with the Wizards emerges

Trae Young’s time with the Washington Wizards could end up being just a short one.
According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Young is expected to turn down his massive player option for the 2026-27 season with the Wizards, opening a path for him to become a free agent as soon as Monday.
Young’s option next season is worth $48.97 million, but he can still re-sign with the Wizards, who remain the favorites to retain the former Oklahoma Sooners star point guard. However, becoming a free agent presents a bigger challenge for Washington to keep him.
The 27-year-old Young used to be the face of the Atlanta Hawks, who parted ways with him in January, trading the four-time NBA All-Star to the Wizards for Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum.
He appeared in only five games for the Wizards last season, averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting 59.5% from the floor.
Washington’s stance on Young’s future may also be influenced by the direction the Wizards take with their No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Many believe the Wizards will use that pick to select Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson, a talented guard with huge upside, but he would find himself in a crowded backcourt in Washington if the team ends up keeping Young.