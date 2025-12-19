Rick Pitino would not raise banner for NBA Cup

The New York Knicks are the 2025 NBA Cup champions after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Despite the title, the Knicks decided not to raise a banner in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks’ decision not to put a banner up has sparked mixed reviews, but former Knicks coach Rick Pitino admits he also wouldn’t want to hang a banner.

“For a tournament in Vegas, no, I would not hang a banner. I would congratulate them, say it’s awesome. It’s great winning the Cup, but that’s Madison Square Garden. We hang championships and we hang [banners honoring] legendary figures,” Pitino said, via Adam Zagoria of NJ.com.

The Knicks said the decision not to raise a banner was because they have “bigger goals in mind.”

Former NBA star Dwight Howard said the Knicks should “celebrate your wins while you can” as he disagreed with the decision not to raise a banner.

Previously, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks chose to hang banners in their respective arenas after winning the NBA Cup.

Pitino was the Knicks’ head coach for two seasons from 1987-1989. He has notably coached at Kentucky and Louisville in college, and now, St. John’s. He has won two national championships in college basketball, so he knows all about focusing on the big goals rather than the small ones.