Knicks have simple explanation for not raising an NBA Cup banner

The IST court of the New York Knicks
Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks do not plan to raise a banner to commemorate their NBA Cup win, though it is not because they think the event was pointless.

The Knicks plan to celebrate the team’s NBA Cup triumph on Friday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they will not raise a banner at Madison Square Garden because the team simply has bigger ambitions, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Instead, the Knicks prefer to remain focused on winning an NBA title.

The Knicks are the first NBA Cup winners to opt against celebrating the accomplishment with a banner. The Los Angeles Lakers raised one after winning the inaugural event, and the Milwaukee Bucks also hung one when they won last season.

The NBA likely will not be thrilled with the Knicks’ decision, as the league wants to legitimize the in-season cup as a significant title that teams should prioritize. On the other hand, Knicks fans are unlikely to be too disappointed, especially in light of the team’s stated reason for passing on the opportunity.

The NBA Cup win does have huge ramifications for some Knicks players. As a team accomplishment, though, they are much focused on other things.

.

