Dwight Howard thinks Knicks are making a mistake

Dwight Howard thinks the New York Knicks are making a mistake with their approach to winning the NBA Cup.

The Knicks on Tuesday beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., to win the NBA Cup. They have won six games in a row and 10 of their last 11, so they are hot. But they are not getting too excited early in the season. In fact, the Knicks do not plan to hang a banner to celebrate their NBA Cup victory. The banners they care more about are for winning the championship.

Howard, who is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, thinks the Knicks should celebrate the NBA Cup championship.

“I’m going to be second hand embarrassed if the Knicks don’t raise the NBA Cup Banner (sic) then don’t make it to the championship this year,” he wrote in a post shared to his X account on Wednesday. “Celebrate your wins while you can.”

This is the third year the NBA Cup has been held. The Los Angeles Lakers won the first year of it, and the Milwaukee Bucks won it last year. The Lakers were derided for celebrating so hard after winning the first NBA Cup. But Howard’s point is to just celebrate your wins when you can.

The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals last season before losing. They haven’t won an NBA championship since 1973.