Rudy Gay leaning towards signing with Lakers?

Marc Gasol already made his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now one of his former Memphis Grizzlies teammates could be following suit.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Monday that veteran forward Rudy Gay is thought to be leaning towards signing with the Lakers in free agency.

Gay, who turns 35 later this month, averaged 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in a bench role for the San Antonio Spurs last season. He is still looking for his first NBA championship after 15 seasons in the league.

The Lakers need a scoring forward after parting ways with Kyle Kuzma in the Russell Westbrook trade. Markieff Morris is also an unrestricted agent. Gay would easily fit that billing, but there might not be room for both him and the other big-name forward that the Lakers have been linked to.