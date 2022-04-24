Rudy Gobert fined for postgame F-bomb

Rudy Gobert’s postgame f-bomb will make him a bit lighter in the pocket.

The Utah Jazz center was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for his postgame profanity following the team’s win over Dallas in Saturday’s Game 4. The official reasoning, per the NBA’s release, was “using profane language during a live television interview.”

The NBA obviously has its rules to enforce here, and Gobert likely knew this was coming. Still, it was a perfect summation of his feelings at the time after a potentially season-saving win.

The fine is a bit heftier than usual for these kinds of infractions. That’s probably because it happened on live TV, so there was no opportunity for censorship after the fact.