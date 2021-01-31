Russell Westbrook regrets stooping to Rajon Rondo’s level on ejection

Russell Westbrook was ejected from Saturday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards after he got into it with Rajon Rondo. Following his team’s loss, Westbrook pointed the finger at himself.

Westbrook and Rondo received matching technicals for exchanging words near the end of the first half and needing to be separated. Westbrook then shoved Rondo in the second half, which drew a technical and a second ejection.

When a reporter asked Westbrook about the incident, he said he should not have allowed himself to stoop to Rondo’s level.

“It’s more on me. I cannot allow myself to stoop down to anybody’s level. That’s not my character or who I am,” Westbrook said. “I gotta be better, regardless of what trash talking or things are said. It’s on me to control myself and control my own emotions.”

You can see Westbrook’s full response below, but beware that it includes a curse word:

Rondo is a known agitator, and he even waved at Westbrook after Russ was ejected. You can see the video here.

Regardless of what was said between the two, Rondo accomplished his goal. That became evident with the way he high-fived his teammates after Westbrook was tossed. The two have a tense history with one another, and Westbrook fell right into Rondo’s trap.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0