Russell Westbrook fuels trade speculation with real estate move

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been engaging in any real discussions with teams about trading Russell Westbrook, but the star point guard appears to be on the move. The question is how far.

Westbrook recently listed his Los Angeles-area mansion for sale at a price tag of $30 million, according to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times. He purchased the home in 2018 for $19.75 million.

Westbrook’s home is located in the same Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood where LeBron James and several others athletes and celebrities have lived. The house spans 13,000 square feet with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a movie theater, large swimming pool, spa and more.

Westbrook is from L.A. and bought and sold property there before he was traded to the Lakers. His latest listing does not necessarily mean he is anticipating that he will be traded. Though, Westbrook does have just one year remaining on his contract and is unlikely to be back with the Lakers next season even if he is not traded sooner.

A recent report seemed to indicate that Westbrook is not going anywhere, but that could change. Either way, he seems committed to at least finding a new place to live.