Sam Hinkie has no intention of ever returning to NBA

Depending on who you ask, Sam Hinkie is either a brilliant champion of efficiency or a guy who made an NBA franchise a joke. One thing he apparently won’t be ever again is an NBA executive.

In an appearance on “ESPN Daily” with Pablo Torre, the man behind “The Process” said he had no intention of ever working in the league again.

“Oh, zero,” Hinkie said, via RealGM. “Zero. I’ve turned that chapter for sure. That part of my life. I very much like what I’m doing now. I like surrounding myself with people who think in sort of the timeframes I do, which is often longer. That are quite comfortable with long feedback loops. That want to do the kinds of things I do, which is bet on young people and watch them flourish.”

Hinkie now runs a venture capital firm and appears to be quite content to stay there. The Philadelphia 76ers, his former team, hiring his old friend and colleague Daryl Morey hasn’t changed that equation.

For whatever it’s worth, Hinkie is apparently still a valued confidant in NBA circles. Plus, there may be some other unexpected opportunities coming his way in the future. The NBA, however, looks to be fully behind him.