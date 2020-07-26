Video: Serge Ibaka, Jusuf Nurkic get into it with first scuffle of NBA restart

The competitive juices are already flowing in Orlando, even though meaningful NBA games haven’t actually started yet.

Serge Ibaka and Jusuf Nurkic had to be pushed apart after the two scuffled for a rebound during Sunday’s scrimmage between the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.

Serge Ibaka and Jusuf Nurkic got into it a little after this play. pic.twitter.com/hSwwogo0Vr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 26, 2020

Fortunately, the incident didn’t escalate. Even in a bubble, the league probably doesn’t want to see players scuffling too much.

Ibaka is known as a bit of an agitator, so him being in the middle of something isn’t a huge shock. Nurkic, meanwhile, is expected to start in the restart and has been working very hard to boost his game. Maybe that motivation seeped into things here, but it’s just nice to see the competition taking place once again.