Shaq addresses criticism over his reaction to Anthony Davis injury

Shaquille O’Neal insists he was not mocking Anthony Davis after the Los Angeles Laker star suffered a head injury on Wednesday, but the Hall of Famer still seems to have an issue with Davis’ toughness.

Davis took an inadvertent elbow to the face early in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. It was reported that Davis left in a wheelchair after he appeared dazed. It seemed like O’Neal and Charles Barkley thought that aspect was a bit dramatic, as they could not contain their laughter after Ernie Johnson mentioned the wheelchair on TNT’s postgame show (video here).

O’Neal was asked about the giggling during an event at his Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club of Henry County on Thursday. He claimed he was not taunting Davis over the wheelchair exit. Shaq did, however, imply that he would not have left the game after taking an elbow to the face.

“I ain’t making fun of nobody, that’s not what I do,” O’Neal said, via Jason Jones of The Athletic. “But I do know you’re not going to stop me from playing in that Game 6.

“You see why I walk funny? Because I sucked it up. You see why my toes don’t bend? Because I sucked it up.”

If he and Barkley weren’t laughing at Davis, then what was so funny? Shaq wouldn’t say.

“It doesn’t matter what we were laughing about,” he added. “I’m laughing at (Barkley), he’s laughing at me. I’m not going to get into it.”

Shaq loves to criticize the younger generation of players, especially when it comes to toughness. Both he and Barkley have been critical of Davis for not staying on the floor. Chuck even coined a savage nickname for Davis to mock the Lakers big man for being injury prone.

It seems safe to assume Shaq and Chuck were laughing at Davis. They probably just don’t want to admit it, especially after what Draymond Green said about the situation.