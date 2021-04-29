Report: Sixers could still pursue Kyle Lowry this offseason

The 76ers may still be trying to bring home a Philadelphia native.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Sixers still plan to pursue Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry via a possible sign-and-trade this offseason. Amick adds that their interest in Lowry remains “very strong.”

The 40-21 Sixers reportedly had mutual interest at the trade deadline, who was born in Philadelphia and went to college at nearby Villanova University. The Raptors chose to keep him though, and the Sixers went on to acquire fellow veteran George Hill instead.

Lowry, 35, will now be a free agent in the offseason. Philadelphia does not have the cap space to sign him outright. But a sign-and-trade where they send a young player with upside like Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, or Paul Reed to Toronto along with some draft pick compensation might be enough to get the job done here.

The six-time All-Star Lowry will have other top contenders pursuing him this summer too. But the homecoming allure of the Sixers gives them at least one sizable advantage in the race for his services.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0