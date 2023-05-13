Stephen A. Smith got trolled by Heat after Knicks loss

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a pretty rough Friday night thanks to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks lost 96-92 to the Miami Heat, eliminating them from the Eastern Conference Semifinals in six games. Smith, an unapologetic Knicks fan, had exhorted the team on ESPN’s pregame show to win Game 6 to “let them get back to the Garden” for a decisive Game 7 in New York.

After the Heat won, they taunted Smith on social media by replaying his comments in the context of the Knicks’ loss.

There is nothing new about teams and athletes trolling Smith after proving him wrong or making him upset. In some ways, he brings it upon himself with how strongly he delivers some of his takes. That does not really make it any less funny.

The Heat will face either the Celtics or 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks, meanwhile, will be preparing for next season.