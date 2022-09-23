Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting

Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.

“I know there was that weird report that came out, I think Stephen A. Smith said something about JK,” said Kerr in response. “Honestly, [Warriors GM] Bob [Myers] and I, when that came out, called each other and asked each other, ‘Where did that come from?’ Because it made no sense.

“JK’s been great,” Kerr added about Kuminga. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him, he’s worked hard, I enjoy coaching him. He’s right where he needs to be and he’s gotta just keep getting better every day. But we’re very happy with his summer and everything he’s committed to.”

Kuminga, who is still only 19, was the Warriors’ No. 7 overall pick in last year’s draft. An energizing talent, especially around the basket, Kuminga earned enough of Kerr’s trust to make 70 appearances last season and even a handful of starts (including three during the Warriors’ playoff run).

Smith’s negative report about Kuminga has largely been an isolated one. Meanwhile, Kerr’s comments come after another Warriors figure also attacked Smith over the claim.