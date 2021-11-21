Klay Thompson has target date for his return

The Golden State Warriors have been in no rush for Klay Thompson to return partly because of how well they have played this season, but we now have a better idea of when we might see the sharpshooter return to action.

Thompson took part in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the Warriors this week, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the five-time All-Star has been cleared to fully participate in practice. Thompson has been given the green light to practice full-time with the Warriors. He could potentially return the week before Christmas, according to Charania.

Thompson has not played in a game since June 2019, when he tore his ACL. He missed the entire 2019-20 season. He then ruptured his Achilles last November and was forced to sit out the entire 2020-21 season as well.

The Warriors have been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA this season. They entered Sunday with a league-best 14-2 record. They weren’t going to rush Thompson back to begin with, but their outstanding play has removed any pressure they might have faced.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports