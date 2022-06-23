Deandre Ayton hoping to team up with 1 specific player?

Deandre Ayton will soon become a restricted free agent, and many expect the former first overall pick to leave the Phoenix Suns. If he does, he may have one player in mind that he wants to team with.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in his latest column that Ayton would “embrace” forming a new duo with Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. The Pistons are one of the teams that are expected to make a push to sign Ayton.

Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft. The point guard averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game as a rookie. He was the best player on a Detroit team that won just 23 games.

In order for Ayton to leave Phoenix, the Suns would have to either choose to match an offer sheet the center received or negotiate a sign-and-trade with him. There may be one other team that has more to offer the Suns if the latter scenario plays out.