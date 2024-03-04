Teens break into Clippers’ $2 billion arena, post footage on TikTok

The Los Angeles Clippers may want to invest in more security for their $2 billion arena.

Two teenagers managed to break into the Inglewood, Calif. venue last week. No police investigation was necessary to learn about the break-in given that the adolescents posted footage of their shenanigans on TikTok.

The pair were seen entering the premises at night using a ladder left behind by construction crew. They made no effort to hide their faces throughout their trespassing highlight reel.

The juveniles explored various sections of the Clippers’ unfinished arena. They even found what appeared to be a practice facility basketball court and began filming themselves shooting hoops. They also used with a fire extinguisher to simulate a smoke machine effect while they horsed around.

After the video went viral on social media, Inglewood Mayor James E. Butts stated that authorities are aware of the identities of both the young men and their parents.

“It will be very clear to these young men — and to people who are TikTok followers — that you have a moment of TikTok greatness followed by a little bit of misery. And so we don’t play around with these things,” Butts said, via ABC’s Michelle Fisher and Marc Cota-Robles.

The Clippers were already recently ridiculed by fans for their new logo. Allowing teens to sneak into their state-of-the-art facility probably won’t help mend the team’s sullied reputation.