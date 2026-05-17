Thunder share a major Jalen Williams update ahead of Western Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are about to roar back to full strength.

Oklahoma City is listing their injured star forward Williams as available for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. Williams is in line to make his return for the series opener against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The talented 2025 NBA All-Star Williams, 26, has not played at all for the Thunder since Apr. 22 due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, marking six total playoff games missed. But by the time that Game 1 against the Spurs tips off, Williams will be nearly four weeks removed from his initial injury.

Williams was a massively important piece for Oklahoma City during their 2025 NBA championship. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, impressively earning All-Star, All-Defensive, and All-NBA nods along the way.

But Williams’ 2025-26 season has been largely derailed by injuries thus far. He underwent offseason wrist surgery after OKC’s title run, delaying his season debut until late November. Williams then dealt with hamstring injuries to both legs and has appeared in just 35 total games all year (regular season and playoffs).

The Thunder have managed to do quite well in Williams’ absence, shifting heavier offensive duties onto reserve guard Ajay Mitchell (who has put up 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in the 2026 playoffs). But the return to the lineup of Williams, a versatile defender and three-level scorer, can only be a good thing for Oklahoma City, especially given the sheer amount of money that they are paying him to produce.