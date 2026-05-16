Julius Randle accused of questionable move after Timberwolves’ loss

Julius Randle drew criticism for his performance in the Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs , and might not have done himself any favors after it ended either.

The Timberwolves conducted their exit interviews with the media on Saturday, one day after their season-ending 139-109 loss to the Spurs at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Every rotation player spoke with the media to wrap up the season except for Randle.

Julius was the only rotation guy not to do an exit interview, that’s all I can say lol — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) May 16, 2026

Randle may have an entirely justifiable reason for skipping out on interviews. In light of how he performed against the Spurs, though, it is a bad look.

Victor Wembanyama ’s presence largely shut Randle down on the interior during the series. After averaging 21.1 points per game in the regular season, he could only muster 12.8 points per game in the six-game series. With the Timberwolves already shorthanded due to injuries, they needed much more from him than what he gave them.

Randle has two years remaining on his 3-year, $100 million deal. The Timberwolves may want to move him, but that might be easier said than done.