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Everyone said the same thing about Julius Randle after his Game 5 stinker

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Julius Randle in a Timberwolves jersey
Nov 7, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves got a whole lot of nothing from Julius Randle in a critical contest Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The T-Wolves desperately needed Randle to play like a second star to Anthony Edwards in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series at Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, Texas. The visitors did not get that in a 126-97 road loss.

Randle’s box score numbers looked fine: 17 points and 10 rebounds on 6/17 shooting. But most of those numbers came in the fourth quarter, with the Spurs already having taken a commanding lead.

Entering the final period, Randle had just 8 points on 2/12 shooting from the floor. His absence was felt by the rest of the Timberwolves, who tried desperately to scratch and claw to stay in the game.

Many fans slammed Randle during and after Game 5 for being an inadequate No. 2 behind Edwards.

Some called for Randle to be outright replaced in the offseason, barring a miraculous comeback and title run by Minnesota.

Randle was facing similar criticism as a member of the New York Knicks. Despite a couple of banner regular-season campaigns in New York, Randle consistently faltered in the postseason.

Randle’s playoff struggles were partly what pushed the Knicks to trade Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, who has ironically been thriving in a revitalized playmaker role with the Knicks this postseason.

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