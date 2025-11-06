Ex-NBA champion Tony Allen arrested on drug charges

There is some bad news on the doorstep this week about former NBA swingman Tony Allen.

Allen was arrested on Wednesday during a traffic stop in Poinsett County, Ark., K8 News in Arkansas reports. The 43-year-old was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Interstate 555 near Payneway before it was pulled over by police.

Police are said to have detected a strong odor of marijuana upon approaching the vehicle and proceeded to initiate a search. Allen was reportedly found with a package of marijuana on him and a white powdery substance was also discovered inside of a cigarette box in Allen’s passenger seat. The powdery substance is said to have later tested positive for cocaine.

Both Allen and the driver of the vehicle, William Hatton, were arrested and have since been charged with possession of meth or cocaine (less than 2 grams) and possession of marijuana (less than 4 ounces). Hatton is also facing additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (after reportedly being found with a separate package of marijuana) and improper lane change.

You can read K8 News’ full report on the situation here.

Allen played in the NBA from 2004-18. Best known for his elite perimeter defense, Allen won a championship with the Boston Celtics and went on to make six All-Defensive Teams with the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen also later played for the New Orleans Pelicans before retiring after the 2017-18 season.

But ever since his playing career ended, Allen has had previous run-ins with the law too. In 2021, Allen was one of several notable ex-NBA players arrested on federal charges for allegedly defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of millions. Eventually though, Allen got good news on that case in the form of a light sentence.