Reporter shares big update on Klutch Sports-Knicks feud

Klutch Sports and the New York Knicks are finally breaking bread together.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News shared a notable update this weekend on the relationship between Klutch, the mega agency, and the Knicks. Bondy writes that the two sides formally met Friday and “hashed out” their differences. The reported focus now is for them to move forward with a better relationship.

Up to that point, there had been a cold war of sorts between Klutch and the Knicks. Reports emerged that Rich Paul, the founder and CEO of Klutch, was reluctant to do business with the Knicks. The fact that the Knicks are run by president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley (two former lead agents at CAA, a Klutch competitor) may have played a part in it all.

But with the Feb. 8 trade deadline looming, and the Knicks looking like a serious title contender this year at 32-17, it makes sense for both sides to bury the hatchet and forge an open business pathway going forward. The Knicks were also recently linked to a notable client repped by Klutch.