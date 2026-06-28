Tyrese Haliburton gives a 3-word response to the Knicks winning the NBA title

Tyrese Haliburton is taking a break from playing the heel.

The Indiana Pacers star Haliburton spoke with reporters at his basketball camp over the weekend. During the media session, Haliburton was asked for his response to the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA title.

Haliburton kept things surprisingly classy and offered a three-word reaction.

“Good for them,” said Haliburton, per Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.

The two-time NBA All-Star Haliburton and the Pacers were the last team to eliminate the Knicks from the playoffs, beating New York in six games during the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. During that series, Haliburton became a reviled figure in The Big Apple with a mixture of clutch game-winners and notable insults to the Knicks fanbase.

But Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season due to an Achilles tear suffered shortly thereafter in the NBA Finals and also battled some other unexpected health issues during his recovery. The Knicks took advantage of the wide-open Eastern Conference by winning their first NBA title since 1973, but Haliburton and the Pacers will now be looking for their revenge come next season.