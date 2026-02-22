Larry Brown Sports

Tyrese Haliburton sent home by Pacers due to unusual illness

by Comments
Tyrese Haliburton in a Pacers jersey
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers have not had Tyrese Haliburton all season. Now they will be without his presence for a few weeks for a very strange reason.

Haliburton will be away from the Pacers for two to three weeks after developing a case of shingles, according to coach Rick Carlisle. Haliburton is expected to make a full recovery.

Shingles cause a painful skin rash, so beyond just prioritizing his recovery, Haliburton is better off resting at home. It is certainly an unusual health issue for any pro athlete, especially since Haliburton himself has not even been playing.

Haliburton has generally traveled with the Pacers all season as he works his way back from a torn Achilles. There have been a few understandable exceptions to that, however.

By all accounts, Haliburton’s rehab is going well, and he might even come back stronger than he was when he got hurt in the NBA Finals. This is a setback, albeit a minor one, in his recovery.

.

