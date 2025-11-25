Victor Oladipo has new hairstyle while playing in G League

Victor Oladipo is trying to make an NBA comeback, and the former All-Star has embarked on that journey with a new look.

Oladipo signed a contract earlier this month with the Wisconsin Herd, which is the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. He has averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists through four games.

Oladipo has a new hairstyle, too.

🚨 TRIPLE-DOUBLE WATCH 🚨



Victor Oladipo posted 10 PTS, 7 AST, and 6 REB in the first half for the @WisconsinHerd! pic.twitter.com/B3b5gyh9Mn — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 23, 2025

Oladipo had much shorter hair when he played in the NBA from 2013-2023. He became one of the league’s best players and made two All-Star appearances with the Indiana Pacers, whom he played for from 2017-2021. We can’t ever remember Oladipo’s hair looking anything like that, which is why many fans barely recognized him in his G League uniform.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Olapido also made the NBA All-Defensive Team and was the league’s Most Improved Player when he was in Indiana. The 33-year-old has also played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

Oladipo’s career was derailed by a rash of injuries. The problems began in early 2019 with a ruptured right quad tendon, and Oladipo never appeared in more than 42 games in a season after that. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during a 2023 playoff game and had to sit out of the entire 2023-24 season as a result.

If Oladipo continues to impress in the G League, we may see him back on the NBA court before long — new hairstyle and all.