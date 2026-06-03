Victor Wembanyama claps back on Spurs’ biggest weakness ahead of NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama believes the biggest criticism of his San Antonio Spurs may play to their advantage heading into the NBA Finals.

The Spurs are considered the favorites over the New York Knicks as the two sides clash for the NBA championship in the coming weeks. While San Antonio does have homecourt advantage and an arguably more talented roster, one knock against them has been their lack of playoff experience.

Young teams are supposed to take their postseason lumps for at least a season or two before developing any semblance of championship-caliber mettle. But the Spurs of today are four wins away from winning it all in their first playoffs together.

Wemby believes the Spurs’ naivete could be considered a “strength” for San Antonio against a more battle-tested Knicks team.

“The lack of experience is a strength for us,” Wembanyama told Malika Andrews in a recent interview aired on NBA Today.

“Because we don’t know. We could do impossible stuff because we don’t know it’s impossible.”

"The lack of experience is a strength of us…because we could do impossible stuff because we don't know it's impossible.”



— Victor Wembanyama.



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/c8nMgFaKxR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 2, 2026

The Spurs are relying heavily on a trio of early-twenty-somethings that only seem to be getting better by the game in Wembanyama, Stephon Castle , and Dylan Harper .

The second-year Castle and the rookie Harper have so far played like seasoned veterans in their first playoffs, which completely goes against the usual trajectory that similar stars of the past needed to take. The inexperienced Spurs have so far knocked off veteran squads in the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder , and look to add the Knicks to their kill list.

Six of the Spurs’ top seven rotation players are all currently aged 26 or younger, with 28-year-old De’Aaron Fox serving as the team’s elder statesman.

A Finals run is not supposed to happen this soon for San Antonio, but as Wemby said, his team doesn’t seem to know any better.