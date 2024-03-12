Fans go nuts after Victor Wembanyama gets posterized by Trayce Jackson-Davis

Victor Wembanyama on Monday was on the wrong end of a major highlight for once. The San Antonio Spurs star was completely posterized by Golden State Warriors big man and fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Dubs were leading 109-101 over the Spurs with just over a minute left at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Jackson-Davis took Wembanyama off the dribble from the right wing. The hefty Warriors lefty drove straight toward the rim and served up a southpaw slam over the 7’4″ Frenchman.

Here’s another angle of the Jackson-Davis’ monster throwdown.

The reaction from the Warriors’ bench was almost just as golden as the dunk itself. Even head coach Steve Kerr let out a sheepish smile.

The bench was FEELIN' IT@MichelobULTRA || Joy Cam pic.twitter.com/gCJ4leLjdy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2024

Dub Nation also couldn’t help but marvel at the slam on social media.

Wemby: exists Trayce Jackson Davis: pic.twitter.com/xQQTjYMWRe — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) March 12, 2024

Trayce Jackson-Davis, clearly frustrated by a few mistakes, took it all out on Wemby. Wow. — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) March 12, 2024

That dunk just won Trayce ROTY Slender man doesn’t move me pic.twitter.com/xhNYj00cOw — NO SAUCES ENT.  (@b0y1da_) March 12, 2024

Jackson-Davis did more on Monday than just dunk on Wemby in the 112-102 Golden State win. The Indiana alum scored 13 points on 6/7 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds off the Warriors’ bench.

Wembanyama led all scorers with 27 points on 10/25 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Golden State bounced back after a 126-113 loss Saturday to the same Spurs. Golden State is now 1-1 since Steph Curry went down with a concerning ankle injury last week.