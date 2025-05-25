Video shows Draymond Green getting into it with heckler in New York

The combination of Draymond Green and fans in New York went almost exactly as how you might expect.

A viral video circulated online over the weekend showing the Golden State Warriors star Green getting into it with a heckler at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. earlier in the week. Madison Square Garden hosted the first two games of the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals series, and Green was present in the building as a guest analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

The video showed the heckler yelling at Green, who was by the TNT broadcast area. While being held back by what appeared to be security, the heckler, who was wearing a Knicks jersey, bellowed at Green repeatedly, saying, “How was Cancun?” In response, Green told the heckler, “Can you afford to go?”

You can see the clip of the video here.

“Cancun” jabs are usually directed at players whose teams have been eliminated from the playoffs (as those players have effectively been sent on vacation). Green and the Warriors were eliminated in the second round of this year’s postseason, falling in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But that was a pretty clever retort from the ex-NBA Defensive Player of the Year Green. Over the years, Green has historically taking matters into his own hands when it comes to hecklers. That Knicks fan should probably consider himself fortunate that he did not end up getting slapped by Green like another heckler did several years ago.