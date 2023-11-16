 Skip to main content
Video emerges from after Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by car

November 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kelly Oubre dribbles the ball up the court

Nov 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in action against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Some questions were raised by Philadelphia police on Wednesday about the alleged hit-and-run involving Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr., but a new video seems to provide more context.

Oubre said he was struck by a motor vehicle last Saturday evening while he was walking near his residence in Center City, Philadelphia. The 27-year-old received treatment at a local hospital for broken ribs and some cuts and bruises.

The situation then took an interesting turn on Wednesday, when the Philadelphia Police Department said there is no photographic or video evidence of a collision occurring at the intersection where Oubre reported being hit. Two employees of businesses near the alleged crash site reviewed over two hours of surveillance footage and found no evidence of an accident.

Police department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp made it clear that Oubre was not being accused of lying. He only signed with the 76ers and is new to the Philadelphia area, so it is possible Oubre did not correctly identify the intersection where he was hit.

Later on Wednesday, TMZ obtained footage of Oubre returning to his residence and saying he was hit by a car. He sounded out of breath and in pain.

A source told TMZ that Oubre was not interviewed by police until hours after the incident while he was in the hospital. He was unsure of the exact location where he was hit.

Oubre has played a key role for the 76ers early in the season. He has averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds through eight games. He is expected to be able to return this season, though he could be sidelined for a while longer.

Kelly Oubre
