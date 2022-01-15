Video: Pacers try to distract Devin Booker with their own dinosaur

Devin Booker has, intentionally or not, given opposing teams fodder for the foreseeable future with his mascot-related frustrations.

Booker and the Phoenix Suns were on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Suns were playing their first game since Booker’s frustrated moment with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot in Tuesday’s game, which quickly went viral.

Unfortunately for Booker, the Pacers were watching, and brought in their own inflatable dinosaur to try to get in Booker’s head.

To his credit, Booker looks sort of amused with the whole thing. The Pacers weren’t done there, though, adding someone in a dinosaur head to try to throw Booker off during free throws.

Booker has a sense of humor about this, and it’s likely that playing in a crowded arena will pretty much nullify anything any dinosaurs can do to him. That wasn’t the case in Toronto. Credit to the Pacers, but the trick was probably a one-off in terms of getting Booker rattled.

Photo: Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports