Report reveals what led to Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen split

The fascinating relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen has hit a snag, and the issues may have been indirectly caused his His Airness himself.

Reports surfaced this week that Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa, who is Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, have split after dating for more than a year. According to Page Six, there had been building “tension” in the relationship that was caused in large part by Michael Jordan “publicly denouncing it.”

Michael Jordan went viral last summer for a one-word response he gave when he was asked about his son dating his former teammate’s ex-wife. MJ was leaving a restaurant in Paris when a gossip reporter asked him if he approves of Marcus dating Larsa. Jordan let out a big laugh before shouting “no!” You can see the video here.

Marcus downplayed the comment and insisted his father was cool with everything. Larsa said she was “traumatized” by the remark and had a much stronger reaction.

Someone familiar with the relationship told Page Six that Larsa was “mortified” by the way Michael handled the situation. Scottie and Michael have also not been on good terms in recent years, which made things even more awkward.

“There is a baseline loyalty for each of them that made the relationship difficult to navigate,” a source told Page Six.

A newer report from TMZ claimed Marcus and Larsa have simply hit a rough patch and are taking some time, so there is a chance they could get back together.

Larsa and Marcus were first spotted together in September 2022. They initially insisted that they were just friends, but they eventually became open about their relationship and even started a podcast together. We are going to assume MJ will not shed any tears if the two remain broken up.