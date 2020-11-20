Here’s where the Raptors will play in 2020-21 due to covid restrictions

Canada has strict COVID-19 protocols in place regarding travel, and the Toronto Raptors were unable to find a way around those regulations for the start of the 2020-21 season. As a result, they will be playing their “home games” elsewhere.

The Raptors announced on Friday that they will begin the 2020-21 season playing in Tampa Bay rather than Toronto. Canada currently requires anyone crossing the border to quarantine for 14 days, and they are not making any exceptions for the Raptors or the NBA.

You can read the full statement from the team below:

While disappointing for fans in Toronto, the news is not a surprise. The Blue Jays had to find a place outside of Canada to play their home games for the same reason, so the Raptors knew this was always the most likely outcome for them.