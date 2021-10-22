Will Ben Simmons play after reportedly clearing air with 76ers?

Ben Simmons has reportedly spoken with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and his teammates following an embarrassing week of headlines, but it is still unclear if or when the star point guard will play for the team again.

Simmons met with Rivers, Joel Embiid and others on Friday morning. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Simmons admitted he needs to hold himself accountable, but he said he is still not mentally ready to play.

Simmons reported to shootaround today ahead of Nets game and was seen engaged around the team, sources said. The three-time All-Star has expressed he wants to play but isn't prepared mentally. https://t.co/DUuPfGch2s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2021

That might be a step in the right direction for Simmons and the 76ers. It is clear that Simmons would prefer not to play another game in Philly, but it would be easier for the team to trade him without all the dysfunction. Simmons may have finally accepted that.

Simmons was suspended for the Sixers’ season opener on Wednesday night after he was kicked out of practice by Rivers. Then on Thursday, he informed the team he has been experiencing tightness in his back. He was cleared by team doctors but still chose not to take part in an individual workout.

The 76ers are reportedly not buying that Simmons is mentally unprepared to play. His approach has become a source of frustration for the organization. Perhaps Friday’s meeting will help the two sides move toward a resolution.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports