Yaxel Lendeborg makes a surprising confession about Steph Curry

It is now time for former Michigan Wolverines star forward Yaxel Lendeborg to team up with his childhood villain.

After getting selected by the Golden State Warriors No. 11 overall at the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Lendeborg admitted that he used to root against Warriors superstar Steph Curry, mainly because he was such a big fan growing up of then-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving .

“I’m a big Kyrie [Irving] guy,” Lendeborg told reporters, via Anthony Slater of ESPN. “So I used to hate Steph Curry.”

But there is nothing but respect now for the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player from Lendeborg, who stands to benefit from all the lessons he’s about to learn as Curry’s teammate.

“Now that I’m actually going to be able to be on the same team with him, play and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot,” Lendeborg added. “He’s a very great guy, genuine person. It’s going to be an honor to be able to watch what he does in person.”

The 23-year-old Lendeborg is older than most first-year NBA players, but he still has plenty of room to grow with the Warriors, who are hoping he lives up to his potential as a first-round pick.