 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 24, 2021

Zion Williamson leaves door open to participating in dunk contest

February 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Zion Williamson

There is a relative lack of enthusiasm about All-Star festivities among many NBA players this year, but one star might be ready to give fans some excitement at the event.

Zion Williamson teased the possibility of taking part in the dunk contest on Wednesday, saying he “might” participate and refusing to rule out the possibility.

If Williamson wasn’t going to do it, he wouldn’t have to tease it and would just say so. This is a good sign for those who might want to see him do this.

The NBA would probably love it if Williamson participated. He’d be a marquee name that could be advertised. Plus, it would probably be a positive to be talking about something like that instead of snubs and controversy like we have been.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus