Zion Williamson leaves door open to participating in dunk contest

There is a relative lack of enthusiasm about All-Star festivities among many NBA players this year, but one star might be ready to give fans some excitement at the event.

Zion Williamson teased the possibility of taking part in the dunk contest on Wednesday, saying he “might” participate and refusing to rule out the possibility.

Zion after being asked if he's going to be in the dunk contest: "Who knows? That's all I can say. Who knows? I might. You never know." https://t.co/JHEFBW7l55 — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) February 24, 2021

If Williamson wasn’t going to do it, he wouldn’t have to tease it and would just say so. This is a good sign for those who might want to see him do this.

The NBA would probably love it if Williamson participated. He’d be a marquee name that could be advertised. Plus, it would probably be a positive to be talking about something like that instead of snubs and controversy like we have been.