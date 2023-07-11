Zion Williamson’s teammate responds to latest controversial report

Zion Williamson hasn’t played in an NBA game since January. Despite that, the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star has remained in the headlines for various reasons.

Williamson, who has been embroiled in some off-the-court drama of late, was recently linked to another unflattering report. FS1 NBA analyst Ric Bucher claimed that his sources have hinted at the Pelicans star’s reluctance to add more elements to his offensive game. Bucher said this in the latest episode of his “On the Ball” podcast.

“Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull up jumpers at the elbow? Now from what I’ve been told, he’s shown no interest in developing any of those tricks,” Bucher asserted.

“While Williamson has yet to respond to the report at the time of writing, his Pelicans teammate, Larry Nance Jr., answered back for him. Nance called the report out for being “fake” and serving as mere clickbait material.

I don’t understand the constant attempt to drag Z’s name.. I’m in the gym with this dude all season and he’s consistently putting in work on his touch, jumper, and skill shots. These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks. It’s pathetic https://t.co/Hp8RWxahxI — Larry Nance (@Larrydn22) July 10, 2023

“I don’t understand the constant attempt to drag Z’s name..,” Nance said of Zion. “I’m in the gym with this dude all season and he’s consistently putting in work on his touch, jumper, and skill shots.

“These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks. It’s pathetic,” Nance responded to a tweet outlining what Bucher said.

It’s hard to question Nance’s credibility given that he’s literally providing a first-hand account of what he sees from Zion on a day-to-day basis.

The best thing Williamson can do to quash all of these unsavory reports is let his play do the talking next season.