Donald Trump shares how quickly he would knock out Joe Biden in celebrity fight

Donald Trump will provide some commentary for the Triller fight card featuring Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield on Saturday. Trump will not be fighting, but if he were, he’d most want to challenge current president Joe Biden to a fight.

Trump called into Thursday’s press conference to promote the fight card. He was asked during the call whom he would choose to fight and what the fight would look like. His answer was rather predictable.

“If I had to pick somebody in the world … I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden. I think he’d go down very very quickly. He would be in big trouble with me. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds,” Trump said.

Donald Trump just called in to the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort press conference ahead of his commentary gig on Saturday night and said he would easily KO Joe Biden if they fought… @Triller] pic.twitter.com/1b8FRz7KtC — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 9, 2021

You had to know that was coming.

In addition to Holyfield and Belfort, former MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are set to fight on the card in a boxing match. Oscar De La Hoya was originally scheduled to headline the event, but he had to withdraw due to COVID.