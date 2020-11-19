Floyd Mayweather throws trash talk at Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been retired for quite some time, but the undefeated boxer continues to hint that he is open to fighting YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Paul’s representatives approached Mayweather about a potential exhibition fight earlier this year. Floyd hasn’t said a whole lot about it publicly, but he sent a tweet on Wednesday night trash talking Paul and telling him he’ll gladly give him the Conor McGregor “treatment.”

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. (Logan Paul) can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again,” Mayweather wrote.

Paul fought fellow YouTube star KSI in a sanctioned professional bout last year that consisted of three six-minute rounds. It went the distance, with KSI winning by split decision. Paul has since tried to organize some other high-profile fights, including one against NFL star Antonio Brown. That appeared to have some legs but never happened in part because of all of Brown’s legal issues.

Mayweather has not fought since his bout against McGregor back in 2017, though he has indicated he will come out of retirement at some point. That could just be his way of keeping his name in the headlines, which is something he has done a masterful job of for years.