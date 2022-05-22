Mike Tyson speaks out about infamous airplane incident

A month after dishing out the smoke 30,000 feet in the air, Mike Tyson is finally opening up about the whole episode.

Speaking this week on his “Hotboxin'” podcast, the retired heavyweight boxing icon gave his side of the April incident where he beat up a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Miami.

“He [was] f—ing with me,” said Tyson. “I took pictures with this n—. This guy don’t know. I shouldn’t even be taking public planes. My wife gets mad that I take public planes.

“What am I going to do on a f—ing plane with my friends and [a bodyguard who’s] supposed to watch me?” the 55-year-old continued. “A bodyguard and a f—ing yes man. What am I gonna do on a plane? It triggers me.”

The incident (which you can see video of here) occurred Apr. 20 between Tyson and a man named Melvin Townsend III. Tyson’s representatives claimed that Townsend, who has a lengthy criminal record, was extremely intoxicated on the flight and would not leave Tyson alone, even allegedly throwing a water bottle at Tyson at one point. That then led to the viral video of Tyson pummeling Townsend in the row of seats behind him.

Prosecutors since declined to file charges against the former undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson. But this may not ultimately be the last that we hear of the incident.