Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from wife Millie Corretjer

Oscar De La Hoya has finally filed for divorce from his wife several years after the two split apart.

TMZ Sports recently reported that De La Hoya filed for divorce on January 6, 2022 from his wife Millie Corretjer. De La Hoya cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

De La Hoya and Corretjer met in 2000 and got married a year later in Puerto Rico. They have three children together. The two separated in 2016, and only now have filed for divorce.

De La Hoya has since been involved in a relationship with Holly Sonders.

Corretjer is a Puerto Rican singer.

De La Hoya, 49, last boxed in 2008 and has since focused most of his career on business pursuits, such as his fight promotion company, Golden Boy Promotions.