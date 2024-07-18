Ryan Garcia charged in hotel vandalism case

Ryan Garcia was arrested last month following an alleged incident at a hotel, and prosecutors are moving forward with a charge against the controversial boxer.

Garcia was arrested on June 8 after he allegedly damaged property at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Witnesses said Garcia appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs when he caused damage both in a guest room and in the hallway of the upscale hotel. A video showed the 25-year-old boxer being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs and into a squad car.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Garcia has formally been charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in country jail.

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” DA George Gascón said in a press release. “Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable.”

Garcia earlier this month was expelled by the WBC over some comments he made in a social media rant. He had already been serving a one-year suspension from the WBC for a positive drug test after his fight with Devin Haney in April.

Between the failed drug test, legal troubles and WBC ban, and some recent drama in his personal life, it is unlikely we will see Garcia in the ring for a significant match anytime soon.