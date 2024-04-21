 Skip to main content
Ryan Garcia goes viral for his unusual pre-fight music

April 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ryan Garcia in the locker room before his fight with Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia on Saturday amused fans on social media with his choice of hype music before his fight with Devin Haney.

Garcia was seen getting himself fired up in the locker room at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. But instead of having the usual rap or rock anthem blaring from the speakers, the 25-year-old had a string quartet playing classical music.

Garcia was later seen soaking in the moment as the music continued to play.

Garcia’s locker room vibe couldn’t have been more opposite from that of his opponent. Haney was seen dancing and enjoying himself in his locker room, where he welcomed several celebrity visitors such as 21 Savage and A$AP Ferg.

There was a very real possibility that the Garcia-Haney fight wouldn’t push through at all. Garcia was over three pounds overweight during the official weigh-in and had to pay a premium just to get Haney to agree to fight.

Garcia had promised Haney $500,000 for each pound he was overweight. But the actual figure Garcia paid Haney was reportedly smaller than what would have been a $1.5 million penalty.

